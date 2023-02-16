SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento)) released the following statement on Feb. 14 after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced she will not seek re-election.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

“Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been a tireless champion for the people of our great state. We all know her as a trailblazer, a giant of California politics and one of the most impactful legislators our country has ever known, but I am proud to call her my dear friend. Today is about Dianne and her incredible career – and we all owe her a debt of gratitude for her public service to our country.

“Sen. Feinstein’s work has empowered everyday Americans and lifted up underrepresented and voiceless communities. She has broken barriers everywhere she has been, both with her own achievements and her pursuit of policy to solve our nation’s toughest problems.

“Whether as a champion of our environment, an advocate for gun safety laws, or as a defender of women’s rights, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ rights, she has been unrelenting in her resolve to deliver for the American people. She has made all of our lives better, and we will feel her positive impact on our nation for generations to come.”

Feinstein, 89, has been in office since 1992 and is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and the longest-serving senator from California. She will retire at the end of her term in 2024. Democratic members of Congress, including Adam Schiff of Burbank and Katy Porter of Irvine, have already announced their candidacy for the Senate seat.