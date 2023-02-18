Meiko Yamate passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at her home. After 99 years lived fully and joyously, she joins her husband, George Isamu, and her siblings, Hiro Egashira, Eiko Iwata and June Koba. Born on July 22, 1923, in Centerville, Calif. to Rikizo Egashira and Asaye (nee Adachi), she was interned at the age of 19 at Topaz concentration camp in Delta, Utah. In 1943, she met and married George in Salt Lake City. She returned to California in 1945, living the last 60 years in Monterey Park, Calif. She is survived by her children, Curtis, Glenn, Brian, Patti, Terri; and her puppy, Yuki Mochi. She is the much beloved grandmother to Michelle, Karyn, Chris, Marina, Ian, and Shelby; and 8 great-grandchildren.

