USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is among the participating institutions.

SoCal Museums announces the Museums Free-for-All on Sunday, Feb. 5, in-person for the first time since 2020.

Over 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free general admission.

“We are thrilled to be able to collectively welcome visitors from across the region on this special day once again. The Museums Free-for-All has always been a celebration of the varied and remarkable institutions in Southern California, and it is meaningful to continue this tradition of accessibility and joy,” says Briana Sapp, SoCal Museums president and director of marketing and communications, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. “We hope this will be an opportunity to both revisit old favorites and see new exhibitions or to try somewhere new.”

The Free-for-All also serves as a reminder that free visitor days are available year-round at museums across Southern California. A calendar of free days can be found at http://socalmuseums.org/free.

This offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum. Consult individual museum websites for hours, directions, and other visitor information.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

American Museum of Ceramic Art (Advance tickets required. Visit www.amoca.org to make a reservation.)

Armory Center for the Arts

Bowers Museum

Catalina Museum for Art & History

Cayton’s Children’s Museum (Advance tickets required. Visit www.caytonmuseum.org to make a reservation.)

Craft Contemporary

Descanso Gardens (Advance tickets required. Visit www.decansogardens.org to make a reservation.)

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art, Pepperdine University

Hammer Museum

The Getty CenterThe Getty Villa (Timed tickets are required for the Getty Villa. Visit www.getty.edu to make a reservation.)

Japanese American National Museum

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum (Advance tickets required. Visit www.tarpits.org to make a reservation.)

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Lincoln Memorial Shrine

Long Beach Museum of Art

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) (Advance tickets strongly recommended. Visit www.moca.org to make a reservation.)

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

Museum of Latin America Art (MOLAA)

Museum of Tolerance

Museum of Ventura County

Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Santa Monica History Museum

Santa Paula Art Museum

Skirball Cultural Center (Advance tickets strongly recommended. Visit www.skirball.org to make a reservation.)

The Wende Museum

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

USC Asia Pacific Museum SoCal Museums(SCM) is a group of marketing and communications professionals from museums all over Southern California. The mission of the organization is to foster dialogue between marketing and communications museum professionals in Southern California in order to learn from each other, network, conceptualize and execute ways to increase visitation to and awareness of museums in Southern California, and develop collaborative opportunities between museums. http://socalmuseums.org