Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages will present a Day of Remembrance event, “Solidarity and Allyship,” via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. HT, 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET.

Panelists will talk about what their organizations are doing for the Japanese American community.

Becca Araki of Tsuru for Solidarity will tell us about their latest congressional visits and actions to stop child detentions at the border.

Jennifer Noji and Mark Masaoka with Nikkei Progressives/Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress will share their solidarity work with reparations for Black Americans in California and what you can do.

Brand Nakashima and Phil Tajitsu Nash with Campaign for Justice: Redress NOW for Japanese Latin Americans! (CFJ) will update us on how you can help the ongoing JLA reparations struggle for U.S. government accountability and the work, now going on for over four decades, to build support and solidarity within the Japanese American community and with other communities in the U.S., Latin America and Japan.

This event is free. Click here to register: https://tinyurl.com/SolidarityAllyship

The goal of JAMPilgrimages is to encourage attendance at the pilgrimages to the sites of incarceration during World War II in order to spread knowledge and awareness about the violation of Japanese Americans’ constitutional rights and its relevance today. Info: http://www.jampilgrimages.com/