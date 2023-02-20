OAKLAND — An Interfaith Vigil of Remembrance and A Call for Liberation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 12 to 1 p.m. in front of the California state Building, 1515 Clay St. in Oakland.

Presented by Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, Center for Empowering Refugees and Immigrants (CERI), Berkeley JACL and Berkeley Buddhist Temple.

“Together we will gather in unity and multifaith prayer to remember the 81st anniversary of President [Franklin] Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 that led to the horrific mass incarceration of Japanese Americans,” event organizers said. “Join us to call for the closure of all immigrant detention facilities and ten prisons in California by 2025.

“Please feel free to bring signs and art that uplifts the message of liberation for all and closing harmful immigrant detention facilities and prisons.”

The vigil will include a performance by the Tatsumaki Taiko Group (pictured).

For more information, contact Gala King, regional director of Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, at gking@im4humanintegrity.org.

Event co-sponsors:

San Francisco Bay Area Day of Remembrance Committee

Buena Vista United Methodist Church

Buena Vista Community Institute

Campaign for Justice: Redress NOW for Japanese Latin Americans!

Japanese Peruvian Oral History Project

Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigration Committee

Pine United Methodist Church

Buddhist Church of Oakland

Japanese American Families for Justice

Mindful Peacebuilding

Asian Prisoner Support Committee

Sycamore Congregational Church UCC