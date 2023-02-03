September 20, 1928 – January 18, 2023

Takuo (Tak) Watanabe passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the age of 94 years. He was born in Lawai, Kauai on September 20, 1928, and grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters in Kalaheo.

A stellar student, he attended the University of Hawaii on Oahu, where he majored in business administration and accounting. After graduation, he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. It was while serving in the Army that he met wife, Jayne, to whom he was married for 67 years.

After discharge from the Army, Tak earned an MBA degree from the University of Michigan. During his career, he served as accountant, auditor, and controller for various companies before retiring as Vice President of Finance at Pacifica Aerospace.

Tak and Jayne have four daughters, Karen (Dennis) Sakoda, Shari (Curtis) Nishihara, Teri (Toru) Tachibana, and Vicky (Craig) Ito; and eight grandchildren, Daniel, Kelcey, Ryan, Lauren, Keith, Kristin, Alexander, and Christopher.

Tak was a humble, compassionate man who led by example. He was loved and well-respected and will be greatly missed. A service is scheduled on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance. Casual attire.