Shoji Hatanaka, 94-year-old, Wakayama-Japan born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away on January 11, 2023. The family has requested that no service will be held.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ikuko Hatanaka; children, LucyAnn (Eric) Kaneshiro, Glenn (Theresa) Hatanaka, and Downa (David) Takeshima; grandchildren, Steven & Emily Hatanaka, Nathan & Elyse Kaneshiro, and Joi & Grace Takeshima.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441