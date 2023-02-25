The Waseda University Baseball Club will be in Los Angeles from Feb. 24 to March 4.
This will be the 13th time since the first tour to the U.S. in 1905.
Waseda, known for its rivalry with Keio University in the Soukeisen at Jingu Stadium, will have matches against local Cal State teams as shown in the schedule below.
Head Coach Satoru Komiyama is a former Major League Baseball player who was with the New York Mets in 2002.
Admission is free.
Monday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m.: Cal State Los Angeles
https://lagoldeneagles.com/sports/baseball/schedule
Venue: Reeder Field
https://lagoldeneagles.com/facilities/reeder-field/1
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m.: Cal State Long Beach
https://longbeachstate.com/sports/baseball/schedule
Venue: Bohl Diamond at Blair Field
https://www.beachathleticfund.com/tickets-and-parking/parking-info-and-maps/index.html
Wednesday, March 1, 2 p.m.: Cal State Northridge
https://gomatadors.com/sports/baseball/schedule
Venue: Matador Field