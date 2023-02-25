The Waseda University Baseball Club will be in Los Angeles from Feb. 24 to March 4.

Satoru Komiyama (Kyodo)

This will be the 13th time since the first tour to the U.S. in 1905.

Waseda, known for its rivalry with Keio University in the Soukeisen at Jingu Stadium, will have matches against local Cal State teams as shown in the schedule below.

Head Coach Satoru Komiyama is a former Major League Baseball player who was with the New York Mets in 2002.

Admission is free.

Monday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m.: Cal State Los Angeles

https://lagoldeneagles.com/sports/baseball/schedule

Venue: Reeder Field

https://lagoldeneagles.com/facilities/reeder-field/1

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m.: Cal State Long Beach

https://longbeachstate.com/sports/baseball/schedule

Venue: Bohl Diamond at Blair Field

https://www.beachathleticfund.com/tickets-and-parking/parking-info-and-maps/index.html

Wednesday, March 1, 2 p.m.: Cal State Northridge

https://gomatadors.com/sports/baseball/schedule

Venue: Matador Field

https://www.csun.edu/node/23866