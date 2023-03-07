Speakers at the Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center on Feb. 19 were Takashi Uchida, who provided artwork for “A Rebel’s Outcry”; Keiko Agena, who co-starred in “Lil Tokyo Reporter”; and filmmaker/publisher Jeffrey Gee Chin.

Little Tokyo Historical Society will present a book talk on “A Rebel’s Outcry” and a screening of “Lil Tokyo Reporter” on Saturday, March 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute, 3929 Middlebury St., Los Angeles.

Both works chronicle the life of Sei Fujii (1882-1954), an Issei community advocate and founder of the Kashu Mainichi newspaper. He graduated from USC’s law school but was unable to become a practicing lawyer because he was a Japanese immigant. Fujii fought discrimination with a friend and former classmate, lawyer J. Marion Wright. One legal victory resulted in the construction of the Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights.

A panel discussion will feature “Lil Tokyo Reporter” cast member Eijiro Ozaki, filmmaker/publisher Jeffrey Gee Chin, and attorney Lindsey Sugimoto. (Panel subject to change depending on availability)

For more information or to preorder the book or DVD, email hollywoodjci@gmail.com or visit www.littletokyohs.org.

LTHS has been celebrating Fujii’s life with a series of screenings and readings at local community centers, including the Japanese American National Museum, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, and Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center. Another program will take place at the Venice Japanese Community Center on Sunday, April 2.