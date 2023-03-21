Pictured at the Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute reading and screening on March 11 are: (standing from left) Cindy Tanaka, Jon Tanaka, Bill Watanabe, Jerry Nakafuji, Cynthia Abrams, Gavin Masumiya, Asao Masumiya; (seated from left) Eijiro Ozaki, Jeffrey Chin. (Courtesy Little Tokyo Historical Society)

The Little Tokyo Historical Society will present a book talk on “A Rebel’s Outcry” and a screening of “Lil Tokyo Reporter” on Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles.

Both the book and the film focus on Sei Fujii (1882-1954), an Issei civil rights activist who helped to establish the Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights and founded the Kashu Mainichi newspaper.

Scheduled to take part in a panel discussion (subject to availability) are filmmaker/publisher Jeffrey Gee Chin, actor Eijiro Ozaki, and additional cast and crew members. Books and merchandise will be available.

Register at http://bit.ly/AROatVJCC.