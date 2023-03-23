Golden Ant, which sells anime goods, will open a pop-up shop for the popular anime “Astro Boy” on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, in Little Tokyo.

It will be located in a store operated by the anime planning company Little Akihabara Holdings on the second floor of Little Tokyo Mall, next to Japanese Village Plaza.

For this pop-up shop, John-Paul Anta, president of Florida-based Golden Ant, asked his friend Tetsuya Shiota, president of Little Akihabara Holdings, for help in holding an “Astro Boy” event in Little Tokyo, where many anime fans gather. Shioda readily agreed to lease a space.

The event will be held for three days only, and in addition to the sales of Tezuka Productions official “Astro Boy” goods, there will be a raffle lottery and the distribution of free goods.

Limited items commemorating the event will be sold, making it an event not to be missed for “Astro Boy” fans.

For details, call (213) 621-1661 or email tetsu@littleakihabarala.com.

“Astro Boy,” known in Japan as “Tetsuwan Atomu,” is a manga series, created by the late Osamu Tezuka, about a young android boy with human emotions. It was serialized from 1952 to 1968 and became a live-action TV series in 1959 and an animated series in 1963. New anime series were launched in 1980 and 2003. A CGI movie version was released in 2009.