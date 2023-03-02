Warren Furutani has been a community activist for more than 50 years.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Bay Area launch for Warren Furutani’s new memoir, “act•iv•ist, noun: a person who works to bring about political or social change,” will be held Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Furutani writes in the memoir about his more than 50 years of being a student, community and political activist. The book reflects his perspective from different times in his life and his personal evolution and growth. It covers his role in helping organize the Asian and Pacific Islander American social justice movement, his career in community service, education and politics, and a perspective on current issues and lessons learned.

Furutani’s memoir reveals the struggles, pitfalls, and triumphs of public service. He writes with humor and insight about the many mentors, colleagues and friends who helped and guided his political and public service career, and who shaped him as a person. He offers advice to politicians, educators, and community leaders on how to get the job done. “ac-tiv-ist” includes Furutani’s thoughts about issues such as anti-Asian hate, the homelessness crisis, the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, and immigration. He does so with honesty and candor.

He will be introduced by civil rights attorney Dale Minami. Author and activist Helen Zia will serve as moderator.

Co-hosts: Adena Ishii, Audee Kochiyama, Dale Minami, David Chiu, Donna Kotake, Eddie Kochiyama, Eddie Wong, Evan Low, Harvey Dong, Helen Zia, Henry Der, Jeff and Sandy Mori, Keith Kamisugi, Mabel Teng, Paul Osaki, Phil Ting, Sherry Hirota, Steve Nakajo.

RSVP: http://linktr.ee/ac.tiv.ist