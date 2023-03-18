Asian American community organizations gathered in Atlanta on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of the spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

WASHINGTON — March 16 marked two years since the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings in which a gunman targeted Asian-owned businesses, killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

A letter from President Biden was delivered to community members in Atlanta on Thursday morning by Erika L. Moritsugu, deputy assistant to the president and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander senior liaison.

The letter, which was also distributed in Korean and Chinese, reads as follows:

“Two years ago today, eight innocent people — mothers, sisters, aunts, friends, and neighbors — were gone in an instant. Families had to bury a piece of their soul. This community across Atlanta was devastated but not broken. On this day of remembrance, Jill and I keep you and your loved ones in our hearts.

“To the families of the victims, though the grieving never truly ends, we hope you find purpose in what will never be lost: the love you had for them and the love they had for all of you. And to this entire community, as Vice President Harris and I shared with you during our visit to Atlanta shortly after the darkness, I want you to know that the entire nation remains with you. Across the country, people of all backgrounds have gathered to remember the lives lost, honor this community’s extraordinary resilience, and stand in solidarity with our fellow Americans.

“I want you to know that I see you. My administration sees you. And we are determined to end the scourge of gun violence, anti-Asian hate, and all forms of racism and extremism in this nation. We remain determined in the belief that out of solace there is strength, from fear there is hope, and from darkness comes light.

“Let us remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is nothing beyond our capacity when we work together.

“May God bless the eight souls we lost but who will always be with us, and may God bless all of you.”

Erika L. Moritsugu, deputy assistant to the president and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander senior liaison, spoke at the rally in Atlanta.

The anniversary was also observed in a joint statement from Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, who serve as co-chairs of Biden’s White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders:

“Two years ago, eight lives were stolen in a string of shootings in Atlanta that heightened fears for Asian Americans already grappling with anti-Asian sentiment. On this somber anniversary, our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who were impacted by these senseless acts of gun violence, and we share in the grief that remains fresh for many in the Atlanta community.

“The heinous murders were a national tragedy – one that not only brought visibility to the pain of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities, but also placed a spotlight on the violence, racism, and misogyny that Asian women across this country disproportionately experience.

“In response, the Biden-Harris Administration recently released its first-ever national strategy to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPIs that includes new commitments from federal agencies to combat anti-Asian hate and discrimination.

“Moreover, the White House Gender Policy Council released a progress report on the National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality, which outlines the strides made to improve women’s health, education, economic security, and safety.

“From Atlanta to Monterey Park, we have met too many community members shaken by acts of mass violence. And the effects of trauma from these incidents can often persist for decades.

“This administration remains committed to providing culturally and linguistically appropriate resources, including mental health support, as part of our long-term efforts to advance safety, inclusion, and belonging for AA and NHPI communities. We continue to be inspired by local leaders and advocates working to build a future without fear, and who demonstrate the resilience of the AA, NHPI, and Atlanta communities.”

In response to the Atlanta spa murders, administration took the following actions:

• The reinvigoration of the White House Initiative and President’s Advisory Commission on AA and NHPIs, which has paved the way for the development of a whole-of-government strategy to address the rise of violence and discrimination, including gender-based violence;

• The appointment of the first-ever White House Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander senior liaison;

• The release of the administration’s first-ever national strategy to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities;

• Increased funding to support AA and NHPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through the American Rescue Plan, and the strengthening the Violence Against Women Act;

• The enactment of the bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, issuance of a memoranda from the attorney general to improve efforts to combat hate crimes, and the appointment of the first hate crimes coordinator within the U.S. Department of Justice;

• The convening of a United We Stand Summit at the White House to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety;

• The publication of joint guidance around hate crimes by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and

• Executive and legislative actions to reduce gun violence, including the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which ushered in the most significant gun safety reforms in 30 years.

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), established by Biden through Executive Order 14031, is charged with coordinating a whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.