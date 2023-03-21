GLENDALE — The Cherry Blossom Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shoseian “Whispering Pine” Teahouse, Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale.

Schedule of events:

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Taiko drumming by DJ Yui Sensational

9:55-10:15 a.m.: Shindo Muso Ryu, Japanese stick fighting by Michael Belzer

10:15-11 a.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony, first seating by Nakada Shachu

11:10-11:30 a.m.: Koto music and Japanese dance by Saeko, Sakura and Shiho

11:35-11:55 a.m.: Katori Shinto Ryu, old-school martial arts by Kitano-sensei

12-12:45 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony, second seating by Nakada Shachu

1-1:20 p.m.: Dance and music performance by DJ Yui Sensational

1:30-2 p.m.: Sumo by Sumo Dan

2:15-3 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony, third seating by Nakada Shachu

The celebration will also feature: Japanese calligraphy by Shodo Table; ink brush painting by Nan Rae Studios; Martial Arts History Museum booth; Friends of Shoseian booth with onigiri, mochi and snacks; bonsai display by Kaz Nakanishi; Katori Shinto Ryu booth; kimono culture booth by Nadeshiko Kai; Japanese food truck.

Entrance to the garden events is free. Tickets to the tea ceremonies must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit http://GlendaleTeaHouse.org.

Friends of Shoseian is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions can be tax-deductible.