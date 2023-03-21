Taiko performance at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

TORRANCE — The City of Torrance Community Services Department presents the Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival on Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Park, 4045 190th St. in Torrance.

The annual event, which is open to the public, will feature pan-Asian performances, a craft fair, and food trucks and booths.

As parking at the park is limited, free parking and shuttle service will be provided at 20420 Madrona Ave.

For more information, visit http://torranceca.gov/cherryblossomfestival.