Eiko Muto, 98, of Sylmar, Calif. passed away on February 14, 2023. Eiko was born in San Jose, Calif. on March 2, 1924, daughter of Hideoyoshi and Kiyoto Murakami. While in Tule Lake Relocation Center, she was a dental assistant and later met and married Fumio (Frank) Muto. After the war, they made their home in then rural Sylmar, where they farmed flowers for 15 years and later established a successful retail nursery.

Eiko was a long-term, active member of the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, where she volunteered her talents in many ways for more than 30 years. She found joy in cooking, ballroom dancing, ondo, mahjong, traveling and time with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fumio Muto, her brother, Joe Murakami, and her mother and father. She is survived by her son, William Muto; and daughter-in-law, Carol, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Janet Yamamoto of Sylmar, Calif.; son, Dennis Muto, of San Fernando, Calif.; as well as 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers or koden, the family requests that donations be given the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center.