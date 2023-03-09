On Jan. 21, the Monterey Park Japanese American Senior Citizens Club held its New Year’s Party and Installation at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, 171 members gathered to celebrate 50 years of enabling people to socialize with others of a similar Japanese American background.

In attendance from Keiro were Kevin Onishi, its chief operating officer, and Beverly Ito, its president and CEO. After Ito gave a brief address, Janice Uba, president of MPJASC, thanked her and Keiro for their generous sponsorship of the club.

Dancing to the music of Jenn and the Grumpy Old Men.

Also in attendance, to formally install the 2023 club officers, was Maychelle Yee, the newly elected Monterey Park city clerk.

One of the important functions of this event is to honor members who had reached the auspicious age of 88. The list was quite long, as those who turned 88 for the last three years during the pandemic were recognized.

Another highlight was awarding the title of “Volunteer of the Year” to club treasurer Paul Isozaki. He was very deserving of the award as he proactively recruits new members for the club, solicited Keiro for its sponsorship and is instrumental in suggesting and contacting potential entertainers for club meetings. In fact, he arranged for a band to play at this year’s event, Jenn and the Grumpy Old Men.

Many members and businesses donated gifts as door prizes that were very much appreciated. After these were awarded, along with the opportunity drawing prizes, the event wrapped up at 3 p.m.

Attendees commemorated the event with a group photo.

Photos by NAOMI FUROGAWA