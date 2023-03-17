I am producing a short film, “The Blue Jay,” about a Japanese American and Native American who find a friendship at Poston. I am announcing an open call for extras to be in my film.

We will be filming at various spots at Poston. I am seeking Japanese Americans, male and female, of all ages 25-40 and one Asian infant about 3 months old. Extras will be paid $100 for the day plus mileage.

The eight extras are needed on March 29 for about four hours. Two women are needed on March 27 for four hours. The infant is needed on March 27 for about two hours.

Anyone interested should contact me at postonalliance1@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest.

Marlene Shigekawa

Marlene Shigekawa is a film producer, director, screenwriter and literary author. She has written several scripts in both the drama and thriller genres.

A descendant of a family incarcerated in the Poston incarceration camp, she serves as executive director of the Poston Community Alliance. She has worked in the high-tech world as a management development manager and a project manager for eLearning development. As a diversity consultant, she has provided organizational development and training to Fortune 500 companies throughout the U.S. and to educational institutions.

A graduate of UC Riverside, she holds a B.A. in English and a M.S. degree in counseling from CSU East Bay.

