Jean Sadako Shigematsu, 86 years old, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023, in Pacific Palisades. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles.

She is survived by her sons, David and Ronald (Grace) Shigematsu; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kimberly) and Stephen (Gillian) Shigematsu, and Christina (Christopher) Balog; great-grandchildren, Kai Shigematsu, and Maxwell and Jordan Balog. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441