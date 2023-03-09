NORTH HOLLYWOOD — Open Fist Theatre presents “To the Bone,” written and directed by Catherine Butterfield, through March 26 at Theatre 68 Arts Complex-The Emerson, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood.

Kacey Mayeda

Open Fist’s critically acclaimed world premiere production of “To the Bone,” a dark comedy about family, baseball and genetics, gets a four-week remount.

Sometimes life throws us a curve ball. It’s been 20 years since the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan ran onto the field and voided the final out, but the Dugan sisters are still mad about it. Kelly and Maureen live on the south shore of Boston, where they were known as “hard girls” back in the glory days of high school. Now they’re readying the house for a meeting with the daughter Kelly gave up for adoption back when she was 17. But when Geneva shows up, things don’t go exactly as expected.

The cast: Tisha Terrasini Banker as Kelly, Amanda Weier as Maureen, Jack David Sharpe as Sean, Alice Kors as Geneva, and Kacey Mayeda as Darcy.

Mayeda is an L.A.-based actor and filmmaker with a bunch of resilient houseplants and a super anxious rescue dog. Recently, you might have seen her acting in “This Week, This Week,” listening to audiobooks at 2x speed, or singing loudly in her car.

Remaining showtimes: Friday, March 10, 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 2 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 26, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $30.

Running time: 120 minutes. There will be an intermission.

For more information or to buy tickets, call (323) 965-9996, email info@onstage411.com or visit: https://www.theatreinla.com/to-the-bone/10009/