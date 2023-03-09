A young golfer tries her luck at the miniature golf tournament. (Photo by Cyril Nishimoto)

By LANCE MORIKAWA

The Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program is very excited to announce their 19th annual miniature golf tournament will be held on Saturday, March 11, at Camelot Golfland in Anaheim, rain or shine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Participating in the golf tournament is an amazing way to spend time with family and friends. In addition, there are fabulous raffle prizes and rewards that you do not want to miss out on! There is a chance to win airpods, gift cards, and even two tickets to Disneyland. Raffle tickets (chance to win a fun prize) can be purchased at $2 per ticket.

The miniature golf tournament is open to all ages and includes a goodie bag and all-you-can-eat pizza lunch. Entry fee is $20 for adults, $15 children age 12 and under, and $10 for lunch only for those who do not golf.

Funds and earnings raised from the tournament will support the next Rising Stars Program, now in its 20th year. Participating in the minature golf tournament would significantly support the program. Rising Stars is a unique program that builds beneficial and essential leadership skills through interactive workshops that are taught by high-level trainers. The students will utilize these skills through the group project of organizing and planning the golf tournament.

Moreover, the leadership program teaches students about Japanese American culture and background, as involvement in the Japanese American community is encouraged.

Along with learning crucial leadership skills and culture, the Rising Stars Program forms bonds of a deep and lifelong friendship made in the five-month span.

Quotes by current RS19 members:

“Rising Stars has given me essential leadership and persuasive speaking skills that have helped me with school projects and everyday life.” — Brad Sakoda

“Rising Stars helped me grow in skills that I need to be a leader and deepened my understanding of Japanese American culture.” — Grant Murata

We hope you can join us!

Rising Stars is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) program. Visit our website for more information: https://www.risingstarsylp.org/

—————-

Lance Morikawa is a RS19 participant and a junior at El Dorado High School in Placentia.