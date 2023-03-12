On March 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Fukushima Prefecture to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan’s Tohoku region in 2011. He spoke at a memorial ceremony for the more than 22,000 victims and visited a facility in the city of Soma that supports children traumatized by the disaster, taking a tour, talking with professional counselors, and holding a public dialogue on policies related to the children. (Prime Minister’s Office of Japan)