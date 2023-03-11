Funeral services for Klete Ikemoto, who passed away at age 52 on April 2, 2020, will be held on March 26, 2023, 2 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim. The family kindly requests you RSVP to memorial4klete@gmail.com and for attendees to wear business casual and/or aloha attire.

Klete was born in Harbor City, raised in Cerritos and graduated from USC. He is survived by his beloved wife, Teiko Ikemoto; daughters, Katie, Kristi, and Kelsey; parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Ikemoto; brother, Kary (Kim) Ikemoto; nephew and niece, Josh and Lindsey; in-laws, Kats (deceased) and Kikuko Nishi; Jin (Maria) Nishi with children, Jordan and Marissa; and Kikuo (Kathy) Nishi with children, Kinji and Kina. He is also survived by many aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441