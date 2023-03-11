June 10, 1951 – February 6, 2023

Born in Chicago’s South Side to Nisei parents relocated from Topaz and Rohwer WWII incarceration camps. A lifetime athlete and avid White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bulls fan, as a young man Ty played baseball for Bowen High and Lincoln College.

Co-founder of the Sansei Yonsei Athletic Association, he served as its executive director for over 30 years, mentoring youth through basketball and community service. Leading by example, Ty was a first-one-in/last-one-out kind of guy and could be found volunteering for community organizations and events throughout the year.

Pre-deceased by parents, Tonomo “Vincent” and Etsuko Momii; he is survived by sister, Holly (Dean) Yoshimura; niece, Kylie Yoshimura; nephew, Cory Yoshimura; many cousins; and many, many great friends. A Celebration of Life luncheon is scheduled in Chicago for Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Furama, 2828 S. Wentworth, Chicago, Ill. RSVP needed by April 17, 2023, to Holly, (626) 485-8846. Come & go buffet for friends who want to share his stories.