Miyo Kunitake, age 95, passed away on February 7, 2023. Miyo was born to Akiko and Keiji Ishigami in Los Angeles. Her parents emigrated from Kagoshima, Japan, and owned three restaurants in downtown. The family was evacuated and interned at Heart Mountain, Wyoming, and Tule Lake, California. After their release from internment, the family returned to Los Angeles, where she lived the rest of her life. Miyo attended Los Angeles City College and graduated with an associate degree in accounting. With her degree, in 1951, she began a 43-year career with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Miyo married Dr. George M. Kunitake on June 26, 1967, in Santa Barbara.

Miyo was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George M. Kunitake, and sisters, Susie Emi and Ruri Miura. She is survived by her brother, Kei Ishigami, and sister, Yoshi Dionzon, and many nieces and nephews.

Family funeral services were held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles on March 11, 2023.

