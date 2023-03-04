With heavy hearts, the Yamabe family

Regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Noe Yamabe.

His warm heart, generous fun spirit and artistic talent will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving family.

Beloved husband to Mary; Beloved Father to Scott, Dayna, Jodi;

Beloved grandfather to Makenna, Addison, Connor.

His artistic talent portraying the Japanese American WWII Internment Camps are Memorialized with Dignity and Truth.

A service and remembrance will be held at the

Orange County Buddhist Church

909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441