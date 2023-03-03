(Photo by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

The Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo will host the popular San-Tai-San (3-on-3) tournament on Saturday, March 11.

The event aims to build community through sport, welcoming players of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels, and supporting local vendors and neighboring organizations.

Competition will take place in several divisions:

7U (1st and 2nd Grade)

9U (3rd and 4th Grade)

11U (5th and 6th Grade)

13U (7th and 8th Grade)

Co-ed High School

Co-ed College

Co-ed Adult

Co-ed Masters

Co-ed divisions require at least one female player on the court at all times, and coaches are required for high school and younger divisions.

Teams are guaranteed three half-court games with five-minute halves, and a one-minute halftime. Pre-game warm-ups will be two minutes and each team will be afforded one 20-second timeout.

Registration for teams is free; all players must register with a team; no individual registration.

Sponsorships at several levels are also available.

For registration or more information, visit www.TerasakiBudokan.org or email MChan@LTSC.org.