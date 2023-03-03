Redondo Union’s Kyra Arakawa (left photo) and Kaylee Shimoda of El Dorado will be in the spotlight Thursday night, as their respective schools meet in the second round of the CIF State girls’ Division III tournament. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Redondo Union. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

By MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS, Rafu Sports Editor

Published March 2, 2023

The marquee matchup in the second round of the 2023 CIF State Div. III girls’ basketball tournament might very well be Thursday’s contest at Redondo Union, versus visiting El Dorado.

El Dorado, with Kaelyn Kawaguchi, Riley Morikawa and Kaylee Shimoda, made quick work of Palisades in Round 1 on Tuesday, 60-37.

Redondo Union found themselves in a tougher fight on Tuesday, eventually outlasting San Fernando, 46-38. Redondo features Coco Funakoshi, Kyra Arakawa and Ashley Minei.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Both teams went deep into the CIF Southern Section playoffs, including a heart-stopping victory in the quarterfinals that saw Redondo sink a game-tying basket with 0.6 seconds left in regulation.

Also in Div. III, the girls of Mark Keppel are moving on, after a 74-47 drubbing of Taft.

Kylie Ng, Jayde De Leon, Jasmine Yoshitake, Madison Kobayashi, Maile Tamaki, Kylie Sakatani, Kiele Ohashi and company play at Los Osos tonight in Rancho Cucamonga.

• • •

Elsewhere in the state tournament:

Div. I

Maile Naito and Brentwood are through to the second round, after taking a solid lead in the first half and holding on to defeat St. Joseph, 66-50.

Brentwood will play at Santiago on Thursday night.

Hannah Vela and Mater Dei were in action Wednesday night in the first round against Sage Hill. (Courtesy Meiko Masumiya)

Div. II

Flintridge Prep jumped out to a 13-point lead in the third period against visiting Scripps Ranch, and led the rest of the way for a 55-44 win.

Prep, with Akemi Fu, Ashley Chea and Izzie Chan, will have the challenge of facing top-seed Bonita Vista on their home court tonight in the second round.

Div. IV

Kayley Suen and Hamilton had little trouble in their first-round game, 54-29 over host Chino.

The Yankees next face Poly in Sun Valley tonight.

Disappointment for Los Angeles CES in the State tournament, as the Unicorns were ousted in the first round by Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary, 64-55.

LACES, with Kailyn Yoshimi, Kenna McConnachie, Haley Kaneshiro, Katie Chiba, Moka Tsukino and Maya Sano, wrap their season with a record of 17-15, including a berth in the CIF Southern Section finals.

Open Division

Sierra Canyon had a bye in the first round, as they look to improve on their perfect 30-0

season record. Head coach Alicia Komaki’s Trailblazers await the winner of the game between Mater Dei and Sage Hill that was being played as The Rafu went to press on Wednesday.

The season for Adam Wiener and Venice has ended, but not before earning the L.A. City Section runner-up medal. (Courtesy Jennifer Nickerson)

Mater Dei features Hannah Vela, Emily Shaw, Caia Elisaldez, Riley Tejones and Mei Ling Perry.

BOYS

In the boys’ CIF State tournament, Jelani Kawaichi and Camarillo won a thriller Tuesday, getting past San Diego, 67-61, in their Div. III opener.

Camarillo will travel to face Oakwood tonight.

In Div. IV, Venice saw its postseason run halted in the first round of State, a 72-65 loss to Jordan.

After making it all the way to the L.A. City Section finals, Adam Wiener and the Gondoliers finish the season at 14-18 overall.