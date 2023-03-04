1929 – 2023

Yoshiko (Yoshi) was born on July 20, 1929, in Okinawa, Japan. She was the eldest of four children of Bunei and Ushi Naka. Yoshiko lived on the Okinawan island of Iheya as a child, then as a young adult moved to Naha on the main island. In 1952, she met Yoshiaki (Yosh) Shiroma, who was a military serviceman stationed in Okinawa. They married two years later in 1954 and settled in the central coast town of Santa Maria, Calif. Their first son, Robert Toshio, was born in 1956 and passed away in 1982. Their second son, Ryan Osamu, was born in 1963. Yoshiko moved to Torrance, Calif. in 2010 and lived with her son’s family, while her husband recovered from a stroke. Yoshiaki, her husband of 57 years, passed away in 2011. Yoshiko passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Kei-Ai Healthcare Center in Gardena, California. She was 93 years old.

Yoshiko is survived by her son, Ryan (Ginger) Shiroma; granddaughters, Julie Natsumi and Kathleen Mina Shiroma; sister, Tsuruko Higaonna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria, Calif. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 a.m

