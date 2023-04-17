For Scott Ito, like the countless others who have worked tirelessly to realize the longtime goal of a recreation center in Little Tokyo, the benefits of the mission have come full circle. Ito, who serves as project director at the Little Tokyo Service Center, was coaching his daughter’s basketball team at the new Terasaki Budokan. “After working on this project before any of these girls were born to now seeing them be able to use the facility along with many more youth is a proud moment,” he posted online with this photo. The 10th-grade Bruin Elite Stars compete in the JAO prep league.