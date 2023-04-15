August 15, 1933 – February 17, 2023

Sueko (Sue) Suguro Yoshiyama, a longtime resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 17, 2023, at the age of 89. Born in Bellevue, Wash., Sueko was the fifth of seven children of Takayoshi and Michi Suguro, immigrants from Japan. She grew up on her family’s farm in the Midlakes area of Bellevue near what today is known as Lake Bellevue. Her family spent 3-1/2 years incarcerated in Tule Lake internment camp during World War II. After the war, she returned to Bellevue and graduated from Overlake High School in 1953.

During the early 1950s, Sueko moved to Los Angeles, without a job, but with a network of friends. After landing a job with Department of Highways she met Takeo Yoshiyama, while bowling on the same company team. They married in 1961. Living in Monterey Park from 1967 to 2014, she was an avid gardener, raising hundreds of orchids in her backyard. Studious in nature, she worked over 20 years at East Los Angeles College library, where she enjoyed being around the energy of young students. She is survived by one brother, Ed Suguro; a daughter, Joan Yoshiyama; a son, Mark Yoshiyama; and several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held. In lieu of koden, the family requests donations to Japanese American National Museum or Hollenbeck Palms.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441