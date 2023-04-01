Ame Kobayashi passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2023, at the age of 101.

Ame was born in American Falls, Idaho, on November 15, 1921, one of Junji and Kuniko Hamada’s six children. She grew up on their farm in Idaho before she moved to Los Angeles after the war. There she met her husband Sam and they settled in Montebello to raise their family.

Both Ame and Sam were active longtime members of Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, and Ame practiced and taught art for many years. Ame lived a long and creative life, and her kind, cheerful presence will be greatly missed.

Sam passed away in 2005, after almost 57 years of marriage. Ame is survived by her children: Edward (Colleen), Elizabeth, and Arthur (Teri); 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many relatives.

A private family memorial was held, and the family respectfully requests no koden or condolence gifts.

