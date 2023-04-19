Seiichi Taguchi

ROSEMEAD — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Seiichi Taguchi, 96, who was last seen on April 18 at 11:30 p.m., leaving his assisted living facility in the 8400 block of Mission Drive in Rosemead.

There is concern for his well-being because he has dementia and is diabetic.

Taguchi is described as 5-foot-2, 135 pounds, bald with black eyes. He was last seen wearing a trucker hat, green/tan flannel, and black sweatpants. He walks with a cane.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.