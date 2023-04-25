A private family service for the late Barbara Yooko Matsumoto, 86-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on February 24, 2023, was held on Saturday, April 22, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” in Los Angeles.

She is survived by her husband, Yoshitaka “Yoshi” Matsumoto; daughters, Myra (Tommy) Matsumoto-Wong, Karen Matsumoto and Nora Matsumoto; grandchildren, Tim Wong, Mikayla, Kaili and Kiana Heslin; siblings, Janice (Jack) Miike and Charlene (Paul) Fukunaga; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

