Chizuko Tadokoro was born in Inglewood on September 5, 1921, to Toichi and Komachi Nakawaki. She moved to Indiana in 2015 and passed peacefully at home on February 23, at the age of 101. She is survived by daughters, Jane Tadokoro, Judy Van Dalsem (husband Don), Lori Wolfe; 2 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Chizuko is also survived by sister, Alice Kurisi, brothers, Fushio (wife Yoshiko) and Tadashi Nakawaki, and their children. Funeral services for Chizuko Tadokoro will be held at the Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 Dale Ave., Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m.