Edith Toshie Miyuki, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023, with her family by her side.

Toshie was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Kazumi and Fujiko Miyawaki in 1926. At the age of 8, in 1934 she went to Hiroshima, Japan and attended the prestigious all-girls school of Shintoku Jogakko, where she graduated at the top of her class. Her stay in Japan was unexpectedly lengthened by the outbreak of the war and the atomic bomb. She worked in Hiroshima at the Government Tax Office (Zeimusho) and returned in 1947 at the age of 21 to Honolulu, where she worked at The Hawaii Times as a linotype operator. Her linotype skills were utilized at The Rafu Shimpo when she came to Los Angeles in 1954 and worked there until 1962. She married Rev. Dr. Mokusen Miyuki in 1959 and they had 2 daughters. She returned to work in 1973 at The Bank of Tokyo, which later became Union Bank, where she worked until her retirement in 2010. Throughout her life in Los Angeles, she enjoyed keeping busy volunteering at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple and socializing and cooking for friends and family as often as she could.

Toshie is survived by her daughters, Margaret Noriko (Matthew Peter) and Agnes Tomoko (Eric McShane); and her grandchildren, Ryan Satoshi and Tyler Takashi; brother, Dr. Edison Hiroyuki Miyawaki; sister, Mary Kimiko Miyawaki; niece, Natolie Chikako Ochi; nephews, Dr. Edison Kazumi Miyawaki, Jr. and Dr. Lloyd Tomoaki Miyawaki.

She is predeceased by her devoted husband, Rev. Dr. Mokusen Miyuki; her brother, Richard Masanori Miyawaki; and sister, Grace Sachiko Miyawaki.

Funeral services will be held at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. 3rd St., L.A., CA 90013, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

