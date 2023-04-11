A funeral service for Irene Tayeko Takemori, 84-year-old, Sacramento, Calif.-born Sansei who passed away on March 16, 2023, in Sierra Madre, will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103.

She is survived by her son, Kyle Takemori; grandsons, Nicholas and Eric Takemori; sisters, Kimiye Munekawa and Janet Kuroda of Sacramento, Calif.; brother, Robert (Dola) Tanaka of Santa Clarita, Calif.; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449