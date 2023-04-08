January 7, 1947 – February 17, 2023

Jane Nanaye Kodama, a Nisei-born Arizona native, passed away peacefully in the San Fernando Valley at the age of 76 after her long and brave battle with cancer and emphysema. She grew up in a small house in Glendale, Arizona that her Issei parents worked hard and saved for. Her Japanese middle name, Nanaye, stems from being the youngest of seven children. When she became an adult, she moved to California to start her journey in life.

One of the greatest times in her life was when she worked at Holiday Bowl in Los Angeles for about 24 years. She was a part of their bowling league for many years and met so many wonderful friends that lasted a lifetime. Jane was full of life, generous, liked to travel, loved game night with family and close friends and enjoyed spending time with loved ones and her dog, Kinu “Boo-Boo.”

She is survived by her three sisters; daughters, Kelly (John) and Michelle; grandchildren, Anthony and Kristina; and many other relatives. She is greatly missed and will always be loved. She will never be forgotten and great memories of her will live on in her stories being told by loved ones.