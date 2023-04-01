February 8, 1963 – March 12, 2023

Joan Fujita Barrera – accomplished Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), experienced world traveler, and loving wife – passed away peacefully with her family at her side on the Lord’s Day Sunday, March 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 60.

Joan was born at the Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, Calif. on February 8, 1963, the daughter of Herbert M. Fujita and Ruth A. Miyamasu. Joan was educated at John Marshall High School in Los Angeles, where she developed many cherished life-long friendships and memories. Joan started her long and successful career in nursing by earning her Diploma of Nursing at the L.A. County Medical School of Nursing. After earning her B.S. in nursing from the Johns Hopkins Univ. School of Nursing, Joan went on to earn a M.S. in biology with a specialization in nurse anesthesia from the Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nurse Anesthesia at the Connecticut State Univ. In 1997, Joan began her more than 25-year career of dedicated service as a CRNA with the Kaiser Permanente L.A. Medical Center.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, Joan and her husband traveled together around the world having visited over 45 countries on six continents. Joan was a gift to all that met and knew her. She will be remembered for her unconditional friendship, ability to foster good will and camaraderie and love for Christmas time celebrations, and unique focus on setting a positive example for others to follow.

Joan’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her loving husband of 14 years, Dr. Thomas P. Barrera. Joan was preceded in death by her father, Herbert; and survived by her mother, Ruth; stepfather Winston; brothers, Mark, Glen; and sister, Hope. Joan was greatly loved by her father and mother in-law, Thomas and Rose Barrera.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena, located at 1401 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106. Lunch will be served.

A private service will be held at the Koyasan Buddhist Temple. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joan Barrera’s name to her favorite charity, The National Cat Protection Society (www.natcat.org). National Cat Protection Society is a non-profit, no-kill 501(c)(3) animal rescue organization with shelters dedicated to cats and kittens located at 6904 W. Pacific Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, CA 92663.