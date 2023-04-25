Prime Minister Fumio Kishida greets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tokyo. (Prime Minister’s Office of Japan)

TOKYO — On April 24, commencing at 11:30 a.m., for approximately 40 minutes, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received a courtesy call from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Kishida welcomed DeSantis’ first visit to Japan, and stated that he hopes that this visit will lead to the further strengthening of Japan-U.S. and Japan-Florida relations. DeSantis stated that he was grateful for this opportunity and that Japan is an important partner for the U.S. and Florida.

DeSantis hailed Kishida’s decision to increase Japan’s defense spending in the face of mounting military threats from China and North Korea.

Kishida stated that the strengthening of the Japan-U.S. relationship is important to secure peace, stability, and prosperity in the international community.

The two leaders also welcomed the strong economic relationship between Japan and Florida.

DeSantis, who is widely expected to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was in Japan with a business delegation from Florida. When asked by reporters about his presidential aspirations, he declined to comment.