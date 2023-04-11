Shoppers at the first KSCA Bazaar in Gardena. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

PASADENA — KSCA (Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy) will hold their second bazaar on Sunday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shumei Church, 2430 Colorado Blvd. (near Sierra Madre Boulevard) in Pasadena.

KSCA is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to rebuild a Nikkei nursing home in Southern California. The bazaar is part of their fundraising efforts.

The first KSCA bazaar was held at New Gardena Hotel in Gardena on Oct. 22, 2022. Soon after the successful event, the fundraising committee of KSCA decided to take the bazaar to various areas in Southern California where a significant number of Nikkei people reside, and chose Shumei Church for the second one.

Rev. Eugene Imai, the main minister, generously offered to let KSCA use the church rent-free.

Those who wish to bring merchandise are asked to do so on Saturday, May 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, from 10 to 11 a.m.

KSCA is expecting a large turnout from the Southern California Nikkei community to support its goal.

Free parking is available.

For more information, call Dr. Irie at (213) 200-2391.