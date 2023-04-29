July 6, 1954 – March 12, 2023

Leslie Iwataki passed away in her beloved Hawaii with her husband and cherished life partner, Dale Iwataki, by her side, on March 12, 2023.

Leslie Jo Iino was born on July 6, 1954, in Oakland, Calif. to Tomiye and William Iino, who served in the 100th Battalion/442nd RCT during WWII.

Leslie and Dale became soulmates for life on May 24, 1987. For many years, she and Dale lived in L.A. in the wilds of Malibu. She worked as assistant to the dean of the School of Law at Pepperdine University, where she enjoyed daily interaction with the students. This was her most rewarding job. They moved to Berkeley in 2004 to care for her aging parents. After her parents passed away, she was able to fulfill her dream of living in Hawaii.

Leslie found joy in (simple) things:

~ doing her arts and crafts to create beautiful objects for Dale, friends and the house

~ quietly enjoying the spectacular view of the turquoise blue ocean from their lanai, the mountains and the waterfalls that flowed down with each Hawaiian rain

~ discovering unique and tasteful Japanese artwork, designs, shibori and kimono-styled outfits

~ Leslie loved Japanese culture – the art, food, delicate dishware, clothing. Her favorite time of the year was Oshogatsu with the Iwatakis. She and Dale spent hours cooking, learning and laughing alongside her father-in-law, Kuwashi Iwataki, who she loved and called “Papa.”

Dale and Leslie had scheduled a trip to Japan departing March 29, a trip they had planned for years. According to her wishes, Les’ ashes will be reunited with the Hawaiian ocean she loved so much.

Leslie will be truly missed by so many lives that she had touched.