Madame Fujima Kansuma (Sumako Kurata), 104 years old, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2023. Up to her death she was teaching Nihon buyo in Little Tokyo at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center. She was predeceased by sister, Meriko Hamaguchi, and son, Ray Ichizo Kurata.

Beloved mother of Miyako Tachibana and son-in-law Noriyoshi Tachibana; grandmother of Jonathan, Taizo and Miwa Tachibana. Madame Kansuma has been teaching Japanese classical dance for over 80 years in the United States and her performances in the internment camps during WWII are legendary. Born in San Francisco, she starred in the All-Girls Shojo Kabuki. Fifty of her students have attained natori professional status.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.