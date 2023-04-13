September 4, 1939 – March 17, 2023

Mo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, little grandma, sister and aunt. She met and married the love of her life, Dick Morishita, for 63 years. They purchased their first home in Monterey Park, Calif., where they raised their sons, Derek and Christopher. Mo and Dick loved to travel and would go on annual golfing trips with his Maxflite Golf Club. In 1980 Dick took a job in Saudi Arabia and off they went. Many thought they were crazy, but it turned into a great and exciting adventure. Their travels took them to destinations such as Egypt, France, Italy, Australia, Japan, and China.

In 1997 they moved to Sun City, Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mo loved the club activities, reading, line dancing, jazzercise, needle crafting, and puzzles. Spending time with family was a highlight of the holidays when everyone came from around the country to celebrate in Las Vegas.

Over the last years of her life COPD severely slowed her down. Mo’s passing was bittersweet but peaceful in her home, free of pain. She spent her last hours holding Dick’s hand and telling him she loved him.

Mo is survived by her loving husband, Dick Morishita; sons, Derek (Cassandra) and Christopher; her one surviving sister, Kimiko Watanabe. She was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Tanaka, Mitzi Murosaki, Yoshiko Sakaizawa; and granddaughter, Kelsey Zales. She also leaves behind her loving granddaughters, Jillian Clark and Shaina Clark; and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Joshua and Teague. She had deep affections for all her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services will be held on Friday, April 21, at Palm Mortuary Cheyenne, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. Service: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Celebration of Life: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Appetizers and desserts will be provided)