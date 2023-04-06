Nancy Natsuko Shimotsu, 100 years old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family and embraced by a loving God on January 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. She is predeceased by her husband, Shotaro Shimotsu, and daughter, Marsha Honjio, and is survived by her sons, Stanley (Jane) and Stuart (Lova Hyatt) Shimotsu; son-in-law, Gary Honjio; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie (Fred) Hifumi; sisters-in-law, Aki, Haru, Ruth and Peggy Inatomi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Nancy was a loving woman of faith, like many of her generation, strong, with a quiet courage, quick with a smile and laugh, and generous with her time and gifts for others.

A private memorial service was held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at West L.A. United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Inouye officiating.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449