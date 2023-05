Ondo practice led by June Miyamoto Donovan will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. starting May 1 at the Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center, 1766 Seabright Ave., Long Beach. The dance practice is in preparation for LBJCC’s Summer Festival to be held on Saturday, June 24, at 3 p.m. LBJCC can be reached at (562) 754-8226 or lbjapanesecc@gmail.com.