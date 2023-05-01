Shohei Ohtani slides into second after hitting a double during Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani narrowly missed hitting for the cycle, a feat that would have put him into the record books as the only player to do so while also starting the game as a pitcher. Ohtani earned his fourth win of the season as the Los Angeles Angels pulled off an 8-7 victory over the A’s in Anaheim. Ohtani (4-0) allowed five runs on three hits, two of them homers, in six innings while strikng out eight, walking two and hitting three hitters in a 93-pitch rollercoaster outing. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

Wearing her origami version of the team’s celebration helmet (kabuto), Angels superfan Mami Yoshida got in a selfie with Angels outfielder Brett Phillips prior to the game. (Courtesy Mami Yoshida)