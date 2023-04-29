Ron H. Okayama, 82, Hayward, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Montebello, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023.

He is survived by his loving family: brother, Tom (Shirley) Okayama; sister, Midori (Tamotsu) Teraji; brother, Shoichi Omoto; sister, Lilly (Frank) Natividad; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews.

Private family funeral services were held on April 25, 2023, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441