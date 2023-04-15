Travel Town

A sign marking the site of a camp where Japanese, German and Italian immigrants were detained during World War II will be dedicated on Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Travel Town in Griffith Park.

The entrance is located at 5200 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners on April 6 approved the sign as a donation from the Griffith J. Griffith Charitable Foundation and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.

Like the former Civilian Conservation Corps camp at Tuna Canyon in Tujunga, the Griffith Park camp was used to imprison first-generation immigrants — approximately 101 Japanese, 21 Germans and 4 Italians — for periods of up to several months. The Army closed the site in 1943 and the detainees were sent to other camps.

The narrative for the sign was supported by the Travel Town Museum Foundation, Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition, Japanese American National Museum, and. Griffith Park Advisory Board.