PASADENA — Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music,” directed by David Lee, is being performed through May 28 at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. in Pasadena.

Jodi Long as Madame Armfeldt

Desiree Armfeldt, a renowned actress, is growing weary of her life on the road. A chance encounter with an old flame sets in motion a series of romantic misadventures that culminate in a madcap weekend in the country where passions erupt, jealousies flare, and hilarity triumphs over all. Recipient of three Tony Awards including Best Musical, “A Little Night Music” is a sumptuous, sexy, laugh-out-loud masterpiece that will leave you thoroughly enchanted.

The cast includes Jodi Long as Madame Armfeldt. She won an Emmy for best supporting actress as Mrs. Basil E in Netflix’s “Dash & Lily,” making her the first Asian American to win in any acting category.

She made her Broadway debut at age 7 in “Nowhere to Go But Up,” directed by Sidney Lumet, the first of five Broadway shows she would go to appear in as an adult, including “Loose Ends,” “The Bacchae,” Sondheim’s “Getting Away with Murder,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s revival of “Flower Drum Song,” for which she garnered an Ovation Award at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Long’s film credits include: “Beginners” opposite Ewan McGregor and Christopher Plummer; “The Hot Chick” alongside Rob Schneider, Anna Farris and Rachel McAdams; “Robocop 3”; “The Exorcist III”; and “Born on the Fourth of July.”

On television, she will soon be seen in the third season of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” and NBCs “Chicago Med,” adding to her previous appearances in “Café Americain,” “Young & Hungry,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Sex and the City,” “Franklin & Bash,” “Eli Stone,” “The Cosby Show,” and “Sullivan & Son,” the latter for which The New York Times called her “by far the best thing about the show and maybe enough reason to watch it.”

Long is also known for playing Margaret Cho’s mom in the groundbreaking sitcom “All-American Girl.”

Long wrote a documentary, “Long Story Short,” about her parents, Larry Long and Trudie Kimiye Long, who were a popular Asian American nightclub act in the 1940s and ’50s. She has also told her life story in a one-woman show, “Surfing My DNA.”

“A Little Night Music” also features Merle Dandridge, Michael Hayden, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Chase Del Rey, Makara Gamble, Ruby Lewis, Ryan Silverman, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Georgia Belmont, Jared Bybee, Kim Dawson, Oriana Falla, Arnold Geis, Adam James King, Brandon Borkowsky, Mikaela Celeste, Danny Cron, Audrey Williams and Christanna Rowader.

The crew includes Mark Esposito, choreographer; Darryl Archibald, music supervision; Alby Potts, music direction; Wilson Chin, scenic design; Kate Bergh, costume design; Jared A. Sayeg, lighting design; Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown, sound design; Christopher Entow, wig design; Amanda Rose Villareal, intimacy coordinator; Jill Gold, stage manager; and Dylan Elhai, assistant stage manager.

Showtimes: Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m. Open-captioned performance on May 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $39. To purchase, go to https://www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/event/a-little-night-music/ and select a date. For groups of 10 or more, call Patron Services at (626) 356-PLAY or email boxoffice@pasadenaplayhouse.org.